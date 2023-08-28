NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University headed back to campus on Monday. This is the school’s first year in the Texas University System.

“I’m really excited I’ve been moved in for a week now I think that helped me like, not have as many jitters. So, I’m really excited for the first day, a little bit nervous to get to my classes on time though,” said Ashlyn Young, SFA freshman.

For Ashlyn Young, who’s from Cypress, it was important to find the right school for her next venture. “Looking for more of a small school so I think helped that SFA had that for me, and it wasn’t like super, a super big school I kind of found my group, and I really like it here,” said Young.

She is setting herself up for success, one of her goals is to make the dean’s list. “So, I just hope to keep my grades up in college, that’s one of my big goals,” said Young.

Taylor Hinton, a freshman this year, came from Houston and she’s proud to be in East Texas working toward her degree. “I read about their business college, and I wanted to major in marketing, so I thought what better place than SFA,” said Hinton.

Hinton is excited to be in the lumberjack family and looking forward to the “Holler at Homer” event. “You get your axe handle there, so I am excited. We get to decorate our axe handles,” said Hinton.

The school is also celebrating SFA’s 100th anniversary in September. “I think that it’s really cool that we are here for the first year when it’s the 100th year of SFA. So, I think I would like to celebrate it because it is really special,” said Young.