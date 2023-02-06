NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 6% pay raise went into effect on Feb. 1 for Stephen F. Austin State University employees after it was approved by the board of regents last week.

The raise, proposed by the administration, offers a “6% cost of living base salary adjustment for employees who are eligible as of Jan. 15,” according to the university.

“One of the things our board asked us to do as soon as they voted to affiliate with The University of Texas System was to propose an increase to employee compensation that could be implemented as quickly as possible,” SFA President Dr. Steve Westbrook said. “Our proposal addresses compensation across the board and included as many faculty and staff categories as possible.”

The salary increase will be funded this fiscal year by SFA reserve funds, according to the university, and will be supported in future years by funds promised from the UT System.

“There will be more work on this in the future,” Westbrook said. “But the idea was to do something now, within this fiscal year, that will impact our employees as soon as possible.”