SFA Financial Aid and Scholarships staff to host free FAFSA workshop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships staff will present a free workshop on completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) for high school juniors and seniors and their parents at the Nacogdoches Public Library.

Laptops will be available for anyone wanting to prepare their FAFSA application.

Participants should come prepared with the following:

2020 W-2s

2020 IRS tax returns

Personal identifiable information Date-of-birth, social security number, etc.



Each student and a parent will need to create an FSA username and password on studentaid.gov, preferably before the event.

Assistance in creating the FSA username and password can be requested by calling library staff for an appointment.

SFA staff will be on hand to answer questions to individuals as they complete their applications.

A Spanish-speaking translator will also be available to assist families.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

To register for the event, people can visit www.nactx.us/library or by calling (936) 559-2970.

An encore presentation lead by library staff will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

EN ESPAÑOL:

“El personal de la Oficina de Ayuda Financiera y Becas de la SFA ayudará a las familias a aprender cómo completar la solicitud FAFSA. Ideal para estudiantes de secundaria o preparatoria. La información estará disponible en inglés y español.”