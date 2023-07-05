NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens is set to host a houseplant and succulent summer sale on Saturday.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center greenhouse at 2900 Raguet Street, and is cash and check only.

The university said the sale will be smaller than their semi-annual plant sales and will offer a specific selection of plants intended for indoor or special care.

“The sale will feature succulents, cacti and houseplants of various varieties, plus a small assortment of a few other plant types,” the university said in a release.

Limited parking will be available at the plant center.