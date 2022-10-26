NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin University has announced that Homecoming events scheduled for Friday night on the Intramural Fields, including the Homecoming concert, pep rally and drone show, have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Saturday’s events are set to continue as scheduled, including the 10 a.m. parade and 2 p.m. football game, however, SFA officials will continue to monitor the weather.

Keep an eye on their Homecoming webpage for any potential changes to the scheduled parade.



