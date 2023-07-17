NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University and Sisterdale Distilling Company have partnered to honor an important part of history in the Lonestar state.

“I t just gives us another opportunity to really tell the story of Stephen F. Austin,” said Ryan Ivey, Stephen F. Austin Athletic Director.

It has led to SFA launching its very own bottle of bourbon in celebration of “Old Stone Fort”.

Old Stone Fort dates back to 1779 and has served many purposes including military headquarters for Spanish, Mexican and American forces.

A reconstruction has sat on campus since 1936.

The athletic director for the Lumberjacks, Ryan Ivey, said it’s something alumni and fans will love.

‘For us, it was the next step,” Ivey said. “When you think about games, when you think about the opportunities for people to enjoy cocktails and those types of things while athletic events are going on, we felt like it was the next step.”

The co-founder of Sisterdale Distilling Company, Chad Gailey, said the project has been in the works for four to six months. Gailey added the whole process has been a dream come true.

“To make a special bourbon for them and so forth is a rewarding process,” Gailey said. “We’re glad the university has faith in us and likes our bourbon enough to ask us to be the one to do it out of all the bourbon companies in Texas. “

Gailey said there’s a lot of bottles to go around.

“There’s 1,000 bottles for the university,” Gailey added. “They picked one barrel to dedicate for university and on-campus needs ”

Gailey said eventually 20 to 30 stores in parts of East Texas will have the spirit on their shelves to purchase.

“Between Dallas, Lufkin, Longview {and} all over East Texas,” said Gailey.

Bottles began shipping on Monday into the area.

The official launch of bourbon will be on Friday July 28th at the Fredonia Hotel from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event is free and organizers are encouraging everyone to come out.