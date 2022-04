NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA Bowling Ladyjacks will be advancing in the NCAA National Collegiate Bowling Championship.

The Ladyjacks will be going to the Final Four for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ladyjacks defeated Louisiana Tech 2-0 becoming the Arlington Regional Champs.

The Ladyjacks will next play on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio.