NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin University announced on Thursday that their learning management system, Brightspace by D2L, is coming back online following an apparent cyberattack that happened between Saturday night and Monday morning.

Some people, based on geographic location, will not be able to access the site immediately, but SFA said it will become available in more areas over time.

Due to the on-campus network being offline, D2L can only be accessed through an off-campus internet connection, the university said.

Students, faculty and staff are able to use WiFi at the following locations in Nacogdoches: