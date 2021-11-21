SFA Lumberjacks make it to the NCAA FCS playoffs for the first time in 7 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA Lumberjacks Football team announced Sunday that they made it to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs.

SFA will face the University Incarnate Word Cardinals on Nov. 27 Saturday for their first-round game.

The last time the Lumberjacks were in the NCAA FCS playoffs was in 2014

WE'RE IN! THE AXE HAS BEEN RAISED! 🪓



The 'Jacks are in the @NCAA_FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014.



We'll head to UIW on Saturday, November 27th for our first-round game! #GoodToGreat #AxeEm #RaiseTheAxe pic.twitter.com/uM7Fu8GVxw — Lumberjack Football (@SFA_Football) November 21, 2021

“For all of the hard work you put in, not just the last five weeks, not the last 12 weeks but your whole life,” Coach Colby Carthel, the head coach of SFA Football said to his team. “…This is special ok to punch your ticket and to play in the national playoffs. I couldn’t be more happy for you. Everyone in this room has a role in this all right…It takes everybody, everybody is part of this family and now we get to enjoy some Thanksgiving together, we’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”