SFA men’s basketball team pulls out of tournament due to COVID case with staff member

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (KETK) – The SFA men’s basketball team has withdrawn from a tournament in Connecticut due to a support staff member that was traveling with the team testing positive for COVID-19.

In a release sent by Kevin Mayer, the SFA Director of Strategic Communications, the team said the move was “out of an abundance of caution that tournament officials determined that SFA should not continue with the tournament.”

No players or coaches tested positive for the virus after a round of tests on Monday, but the staff member did.

While not an ideal situation for our players, coaches or fans, the decision of the tournament officials is one rooted in caution and a desire to not directly place student-athletes, coaches or staff in harm’s way. Separate travel arrangements will be made for the individual who has tested positive so as to limit further exposure to student-athletes or staff. Kevin Mayer

The team has not yet made a decision about whether they will play next week. Mayer said that the team will be closely monitored in the coming days.

The Lumberjacks are currently scheduled to play Hardin Simmons University on December 2 and Alcorn State on December 5. Eight of their next nine scheduled games will be played at home.