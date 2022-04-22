NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University has named a new fine arts dean.

Dr. Gary T. Wurtz was named the dean of the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts.

Prior to becoming dean of fine arts, Wurtz served as the interim dean of the college since July 1, 2021. He joined the faculty at SFA in 1992 and was director of the SFA School of Music for five years from 2016 to 2021.

He was the director of the Swingin’ Axes jazz band during most of that time and he also served as director of the SFA Summer Band Camps for 10 years.

“To be named dean of the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts is an honor that humbles me to my core,” Wurtz said. “I began teaching here as an adjunct trumpet instructor in 1992, and in the years since then, I have taught hundreds of students, contributed to countless performances, worked alongside many inspiring colleagues, held every possible rank, and made more friends than anyone deserves.”

“My wife and I decided many years ago that SFA was a good fit for us, and we chose to plant deep roots here in Nacogdoches. We have been active in the community, raised two children, and tried to make a positive impact wherever we could. I enter into this next chapter of my life knowing I have much to learn, but eager to get to work on behalf of the many fine students, faculty and staff members who study and work here.” Dr. Gary T. Wurtz

Wurtz became the first dean of the recently-renamed college following a generous gift from the Bill Elliot family in Nacogdoches in support of the university and to honor the late Micky Elliott’s love of fine arts.