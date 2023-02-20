NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Steve Westbrook officially became the new president of Stephen F. Austin State University on Monday.

He is the 10th president in the college’s history. Westbrook has worked at SFA for more than four decades, and the university said they are grateful for his dedication.

SFA held a reception on President’s Day to celebrate with their new leader.

Westbrook was the interim president after Dr. Scott Gordon stepped down from the position in April of 2022. He plans on retiring on May 31 after serving SFA for many years.

“(I’m) very honored by that and a little bit surprised because I will only be able to serve for a few months, but I think they knew how important this university is to me and that it would be something meaningful. It certainly is,” Westbrook said during an interview earlier this month.