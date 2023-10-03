NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University has officially opened its search for its next President.

The Nacogdoches university recently joined the University of Texas System and is now looking to name its next chief executive officer. As per the university’s presidential search website, the search advisory committee was announced in August and held its first meeting on Sept. 15, with the official announcement of the search being made public today.

According to the presidential search website, the search committee is particularly interested in

candidates who present the following qualifications:

Demonstrated record of leading with character and integrity.

A strategic and visionary leader with the ability to drive results.

A terminal degree from an accredited institution that will warrant the respect and confidence of the academic community.

A successful record in executive leadership in complex organizations, including in higher education and/or at a public institution of similar size and scope.

An understanding of and respect for academic values, demonstrated effectiveness working in a shared governance environment, and a recognition that exceptional instruction and scholarship are essential to the institution’s success.

An ability to effectively engage with students, faculty and staff and participate in the education process and student life experiences and activities.

Experience managing the financial operations of a complex unit or organization, including in public higher education, with integrity and transparency.

Ability to work effectively in partnership with other university leaders, governing board, and local, state and national political leaders.

students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni and other constituencies. Successful experience as a fundraiser with the ability to connect with and energize advancement efforts.

Experience attracting, retaining, and managing a talented executive leadership team.

engagement, openness and mutual respect. A personal enthusiasm for leading a growing, vital institution in a dynamic community.

Confidential applications and nominations will be accepted until the new President is selected and may be submitted to SFAPresident@academicsearch.org.