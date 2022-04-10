NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University President Scott Gordon is no longer acting as president, the university said. Officials said President Scott Gordon and the university both agreed that it is “in the best interest of both parties for the employment relationship to end.”

The board appointed Dr. Steve Westbrook to serve as interim president until the position is filled permanently, the university said.

“The Board of Regents wishes to thank Dr. Gordon for his services and to acknowledge the accomplishments of his administration, including but not limited to, the university’s success in navigating the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, its establishment of a Distinguished High School Program, its progress towards the $100 million comprehensive capital campaign, its focus on engaging alumni, and its enhanced relations with community colleges and with both local and state businesses and political leaders.” Stephen F. Austin University

Dr. Steve Westbrook

Westbrook was first employed by the university in 1981 and served as vice president for university affairs from 2007-2020. He served as the university’s interim president after the death of former president Dr. Baker Pattillo until Dr. Gordon’s installation, according to the university.

Since Westbrook’s retirement, Westbrook has served as an adjunct faculty member and was designated by the board as vice president of university affairs emeritus.

Westbrook received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SFA and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Texas A&M University Commerce, according to the university.

In early September 2021, the SFA Faculty senate voted “no confidence” in Gordon and asked the regents to revoke his contract. On Sept 8, the faculty senate said that Gordon ‘s actions and policies in 2020 led to “heated conversations.”

In late September of 2021, the board of regents decided not to revoke Gordon’s contract, following the faculty senate’s “no confidence” vote.

September 2021 Board of Regents statement: