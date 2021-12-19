SFA professor wins first place in worldwide art competition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The artwork of Shaun Roberts, an associate professor of art at Stephen F. Austin State University, was given first place for his piece “Messenger” and was selected as People’s Choice Award in the World Wide Kitsch Competition 2021.

Roberts won a travel certificate for an interview at Cave of Apelles and the Kitsch bronze locket. The Cave of Apelles is a talk show surrounding long-form conversations on classical culture, myths and philosophy, according to information at Caveofapelles.com.

“Winning the award is a true honor for me, because I am competing against the best painters in my field, many of whom I truly admire and hold a great deal of respect for,” Roberts said. “To win the WWK Competition has been a dream.”

In addition, he also received the book “Kitsch More Than Art” by Odd Nerdrum, Jan-Ove Tun and others and the first edition of Sivilisasjonen Magazine.

The World Wide Kitsch Competition is an annual international competition of classical paintings. Hundreds of painters compete across the globe but only a select group make it to the finalist category. Winners are selected by jurors, but the People’s Choice Award is selected by public voting through social media.