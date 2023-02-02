NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Former Stephen F. Austin President Dr. Scott Gordon stepped down in April 2022. Now 10 months later, the man who has been serving in his place as interim, Dr. Steve Westbrook has accepted the position.

“Very honored by that and a little bit surprised because I will be only able to serve for a few months, but I think they knew how important that this university is to me and that would be something meaningful and it certainly is,” said Dr. Steve Westbrook, SFA’s 10th President.

Westbrook does not plan on serving long. He will retire after more than 40 years on May 31, but he isn’t leaving without making history.

“I think I will be the longest-serving interim president at SFA when you count the two times that I have served interim president and I’ll definitely be the shortest-serving president,” said Dr. Westbrook.

He doesn’t have the full title yet and will be the president-elect until Feb. 20.

“State law requires that the board when they name a sole finalist for the presidency has to remain in that category for 21 days,” said Westbrook.

His term will last about 3 months until the University of Texas System appoints its own president, which is important in this transition for SFA.

“My time is simply to continue the transition as seamless as possible into the University of Texas System,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook said he has enjoyed his time at the university, and will always remember the people he met and the amazing history he is watching unfold.