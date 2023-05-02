NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — This weekend colleges across Texas are hosting their graduations, but as we know, the job industry is always changing.

Whether it’s moving on to grad school, preparing internship applications or starting that first job with a diploma in hand, students are eager to take their next step into the real world.

Students at Stephen F. Austin State University are excited to graduate this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ve been here for about four and a half years, definitely been a long journey and I’m ready to graduate,” said Mason Wright, senior at SFA University.

Students are grateful for the experience they’ve had at the university.

“The teachers, and the culture here. You know it’s a variety of people the professors are so loving and eager to help us out,” said Marcus Arnold, graduate student at SFA University.

Some are looking into career opportunities.

“I haven’t had any luck really, but I am still keeping my eyes open. I am hoping to land within the athletic department,” said Wright.

Others are continuing their education with graduate school.

“Probably taking a summer two class, maybe,” said Arnold.

They are confident knowing that after they walk across the stage with a diploma in hand, they’re prepared to apply for their dream jobs.

“Hopefully I get a job in the FBI, CIA somewhere in there trying to get my foot in the door somewhere,” said Arnold.

Some students are also hoping to find the right fit in the future.

“I definitely want to be a part of an energetic culture, I believe, I mean staying positive staying positive created a great work atmosphere a culture like that, I can definitely succeed,” said Wright.

It’s a special time for the class of 2023, they have the whole world ahead of them, and they’re ready for their next adventure.