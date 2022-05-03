NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University students are getting ready to walk the stage, graduate and hopefully find a job in their field. Most of them have had to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, which interrupted what would have been a normal college education.

DaRyan Williams, a Senior Business Administration major and linebacker, said their years at SFA have been quite the journey.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but it’s coming to an end. I feel good about what I accomplished here,” Williams said.

Students are also excited to be walking the stage in person.

“I get to walk and shake hands and no mask. I’m really grateful that we’re going back to somewhat of a normal graduation for students everywhere,” said Sarah Kloesel, a senior majoring in Def Education.

Despite the pandemic struggles, her job search has been a breeze.

“I started (my job search) with a career fair that SFA offers. It was really helpful going there and speaking to all the districts,” she said. She secured a job with her dream district and is making her dad proud.

As for Williams, he said he started a realtor course and will see where that takes his career.