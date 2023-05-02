NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University and Tarleton State University are inviting Texas business owners to join them Wednesday, May 3 for their deep East Texas Travel and Tourism Conference.

The event is being held at the Baker Pattillo Student Center Twilight Ballroom on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to educate business owners about the tools available to them for drawing in more tourism revenue.

“We are expanding the travel and tourism conference we started last year beyond the deep East Texas region to include the Texas forest region, as well,” said Dr. Gina Fe Causin, SFA Associate Professor of Human Sciences. “This region includes all cities and counties from Port Arthur to Texarkana.”

The conference is set to include a student research showcase, legislative and other updates from regional tourism professionals and a keynote presentation on the economic impact of tourism on rural communities.

“I am excited about our renewed focus on the Texas Forest Country area,” said Dr. Jennifer T. Edwards, TSU Professor of Communication. “Our small towns and cities will definitely benefit from the information and networking opportunities.”

