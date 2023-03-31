NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Those in the market for “hard to find, Texas tough plants” are in for a treat this weekend.

Stephen F. Austin State University’s Gardens will host their annual Garden Gala Day Plant Sale Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center on Raguet Street.

More than 300 varieties of plants will be for sale, including Texas natives, edibles, tropicals, perennials, shrubs and trees, with an emphasis on pollinator-friendly selections. You can find a full list of plants on SFA’s website. The plants are grown by staff and volunteers.

The sale benefits monthly educational programs hosted at the gardens, as well as the SFA Mast Arboretum, Pineywoods Native Plant Center, Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden and Gayla Mize Garden.

For more information, visit the SFA Gardens webpage.