NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University’s online systems were apparently targeted by a cyberattack sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning, the university said.

The university’s internet connection was severed after the apparent attack was discovered to prevent further attacks, according to an announcement. The university is working with officials and the UT System to figure out the extent of the damage and to go back to normal operations.

Internet access and systems will begin to be restored as ITS assesses their status, the university said. According to SFA’s announcement, essential employees must report to the campus and other employees should coordinate with their supervisors.

The university has prioritized safety, dining and housing for students, summer camp attendees, staff and faculty.

The university does not have a timeline for when systems will be restored. They asked for the public to follow their social media for updates while their online resources are down.