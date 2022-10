CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation announced on Monday that State Highway 19 south is closed off in Crockett as of 5:00p.m. because of a traffic accident. A helicopter is also on the scene assisting, according to the announcement.

Officials said the accident is 4 miles from SL 304 in Crockett and that motorists should prepare for traffic delays in the area.

