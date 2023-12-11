TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the holidays it’s about spending time together, but for some, it can be a reminder of loved ones that have passed away.

“After the first holiday when we lost Jack, that Thanksgiving, I found a strong call to do things differently. The normal way was going to be extremely uncomfortable and painful for me and I just couldn’t do it,” said Eloise Ghrist, Executive Director of the Children’s Park in Tyler.

Ghrist lost two children before birth and she started her grieving process by walking into a support group not knowing the impact it would have on her life.

“It’s scrubbing out the nasty and uncomfortable stuff, but its also embracing it that when you embrace the yucky feelings that you don’t want, you can just move forward,” said Ghrist.

With the signs of the holidays all around and families coming into town, there is an expectation to be happy. Ray Martinez with CrossPoint Counseling Services in Tyler said it’s not healthy to stuff your feelings away.

“We are talking to ourselves negatively about how bad we feel, so it’s okay to tell yourself ‘you know what, this is sad’ and to be honest about that,” Martinez said.

Martinez urges those in pain to share with someone trusted. For Ghrist it meant finding support at the Children’s Park in Tyler, an organization created for grieving parents, that she now leads.

“If you are having a hard day, if you are feeling crazy because you are experiencing all of these emotions, I think knowing who those safe people are and say ‘man I’m having a rough day’ and they’ll be like ‘I get it’,” said Ghrist.

What matters is knowing that there is always somebody willing to listen.

“Share with people. Say ‘hey lets go get some coffee, I just need you to listen to me.’ We feel like that is selfish and wrong and its not, its really healthy,” said Martinez.

Children can experience the same grief around the Holidays. The advice from counselors to parents is to pay attention and never be afraid to start the conversation.