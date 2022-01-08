Sharon Shriners in Tyler appoints new Divan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday Sharon Shriners appointed their new Divan, a term they use for their leading officers.

Sharon Shriners is a group most famously known for driving the tiny cars at the Texas Rose Parade complete with their signature hats, also known as a “fez”.

The group is also very active in the community, such as holding toy drives during the holiday season.

The former head of Sharon Shrine said that as their group evolves, it’s important to signify their changes in leadership.

“It happens every year, and for most of us, we have been here for a long time,” said Carl Auvil, the past potentate.

Beyond East Texas, this group of men has helped raise money for Shriners International which builds hospitals across the country for families with children who are burn victims or have orthopedic impairments.

One of their hospitals is located in Galveston.

For those who want to donate, their website is sharonshriners.com.