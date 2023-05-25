PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine community gathered Wednesday night to remember the lives of two teenagers killed in a weekend crash.

Passengers Jumija Clewis and Sherie Butler, both 17-years-old, were proud Palestine High school Wildcats on the basketball court.

“It’s just the piece of a puzzle that you will never get back,” said Butler’s mother Misty Jordan. “She stood out and she was a shining star, she was everything to me, her family and the community.”

The single-car crash happened early Sunday morning on on FM 2661 around 3 a.m. The two 17-year-olds and the driver, 19-year-old Raven Clewis, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. She should be burying me not me burying her,” said Jumija’s mother Atara Yarbrough.

Their family members said Jumija and Butler were loved by all who came in contact with them especially wrapped in their mothers’ love.

“She had a heart of gold, she could give anyone the shirt of her back, she was my backbone. I could always depend on her to come through for me,” said Yarbrough.

Raven’s cousin Kecia Aldridge said she was always protective of her family.

“As a matter of fact she’s a protector. When she died, she was protecting her cousins she wanted to do the right thing and God just had a different a plan and it just didn’t turn out the way that everyone expected it to turn out,” said Aldridge.

The symbolism of lighting the candles at the vigil was to make sure their flame never goes out in their hearts.

Everyone will try to move forward one day at a time, striving to be the type of person Jumija, Sherie and Raven was to them.