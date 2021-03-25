Shelby County deputies negotiating with suspect, FM 699 closed as a result

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is negotiating with a suspect, and they have closed a road off.

This incident is connected to an issue that happened Thursday afternoon, wrote the sheriff’s office.

FM 699 has been shutdown. Deputies have also formed a perimeter around the suspect, who is not on the loose.

Officials expect the road to be closed until they resolve the situation.

“We ask for your prayers for all officers and the suspect involved at this time,” said the sheriff’s office.

