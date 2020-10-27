Shelby County deputies searching for missing teenager

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Deputies in Deep East Texas are searching for a missing teenage boy.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ahsiyah Terril Patton, a 15-year-old from Timpson. He is described a 5’5″ black male and weighs 120 pounds. Patton has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Timpson on Tuesday, October 20 with his mother Demetrice “Damitriyunna” Edmond.

If you have information in regards to Patton or Edmonds, or if you know their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the SCSO at 936.598.5601.

