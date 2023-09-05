LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Honor Network brought the United States Honor Flag to Lufkin Tuesday morning in a tribute to Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Matthew Pierson who died in a crashed.

According to the Honor Network, the event underscored the importance of supporting those who dedicate themselves to our communities and country.

The United States Honor Flag has been used to pay tribute to countless American Heroes serving in law enforcement, fire, EMS and the U.S. Armed Forces.

Courtesy The Honor Network

The Honor Network is a nonprofit organization, and said they strive to foster a deeper sense of patriotism that unites our nation in times of both joy and sorrow.

