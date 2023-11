SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Game Wardens in Shelby County are reportedly investigating the illegal dumping of 19 dead ducks at a Tenaha Creek boat ramp on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the 19 ducks were illegally dumped at a boat ramp on Tenaha Creek off of FM 139 on Monday.

Officials asked that anyone with information about this dumping call Shelby County Game Wardens Sam Anderson at 936-332-8487 or Austin Cryer at 936-591-7265.