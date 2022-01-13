Shelby County Jail inmate visitation suspended due to COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is suspending all inmate visitation until further notice due to the increasing spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office announced the closure on their website and through Facebook on Thursday, following a pattern that several other East Texas jails have started.

The jails for Smith, Polk and Cherokee counties all temporarily suspended in-person visitation due to rising COVID-19 illnesses as the omicron variant continues working through the nation.

