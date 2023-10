SHLEBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in the theft of a side-by-side that happened over the weekend.

Officials said the theft of a Polaris RZR PRO R happened on Saturday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. when it was removed from a home in the 11000 block of Highway 7 W in Center.

Anyone with information about the theft or who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper or Investigator Aaron Jones at 936-598-5601.