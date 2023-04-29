UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced that Brittany Wimberly was found on Saturday night.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County officials are searching for Brittany Wimberly who was last seen walking down County Road 1520 in Waterman around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Brittany Wimberly, 28 of Church Point, Louisiana, is a white female who is five foot 2 inches tall and has a “skinny build,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, Wimberly has light brown hair hazel eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie, blue jeans and camo boots.

Officials asked that anyone with information about Wimberly call SCSO Captain DJ Dickerson at 936-572-0255 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601.