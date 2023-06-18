SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Precinct 5 Constable Josh Tipton is searching for a man who has been missing for the past four weeks.

Roderick Grace, 37, is described as a six foot tall and 170 pound black male who has two star tattoos on the right of his face and tear drop tattoos on the left of his face.

Grace might have been seen last near Timpson traveling towards Garrison or Nacogdoches.

Tipton asked anyone with information on Grace to contact him at 936-615-8223 or the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.