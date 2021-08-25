Shelby County searching for man considered armed and dangerous

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

24-year-old Dakota Travis Rodgers of Center has an active felony warrant for probation violation and it is believed that he is actively evading law enforcement.

Rodgers is a 5’9″ white male weighing approximately 175 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts it encouraged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936-598-5601.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that if anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns Rodgers of impending discovery or apprehension, they will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 hindering apprehension or prosecution, a felony 3 offense.