SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery.

According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin.

According to police, they attempted to break into the machine and were driving a white Dodger Avenger with a black stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. Police said the car has Texas plates.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or can identify the subjects, to contact investigators at 936-598-5601 or 936-572-1091.