Shelby County Sheriff makes huge drug, firearm bust

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and his deputies completed a narcotics operation at a residence in Timpson, where they arrested David Nathan Lewis and Beverly Kay Hurst.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, investigators had been gathering intelligence, which led them to believe that a substantial amount of narcotics and firearms were located at Lewis’ residence.

After obtaining enough information, SCSO investigators completed and served a Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (F-1) warrant. Deputies managed to recover more than two pounds of methamphetamine from the residence, along with multiple firearms.

It was also reported that Lewis and Hurst were found to be in possession of multiple items that had previously been reported as stolen.

Deputies also removed a one-year-old child who was being exposed to the narcotics and firearms in the home. The child has since been placed in a safe environment.

Lewis and Hurst have both been placed in Shelby County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

SCSO reports that this is the first of many ongoing narcotics investigations with several more to follow.