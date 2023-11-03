SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham announced on Friday that, under advisement of his medical team, he will not be seeking re-election.

He underwent a double-lung transplant in August, and said he is continuing to heal.

“The first year after transplant is considered critical, and I am in full understanding that I have to take care of myself,” Windham said in a statement. “While this was not easy to hear, or accept, I trust their expertise, and know that God has a plan for the rest of my life.”

Windham said he plans to return to office after the New Year, and will still have one year left of his term to serve as Sheriff.

“I will continue to fulfill this role to the best of my abilities. It has been a true honor to serve the citizens of Shelby County,” Windham said. “Please continue to remember my family and myself in your prayers during this time. We appreciate every single one of you.”