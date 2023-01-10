SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are still looking for Cole Duane Jackson who disappeared from Timpson in 2006.

According to officials, Jackson disappeared 16 years and six months ago at the age of 33 meaning that Jan. 10 would be his 50th birthday. Officials said that Jackson was last seen in Timpson in the area of FM 1645 driving a grey 2003 Dodge half-ton 4-wheel drive pickup truck.

On July 15, 2006, Jackson’s truck was discovered abandoned in a wooded area off CR 4243 in Timpson, according to officials. Jackson is a 5’7″ white male and has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of the letters “CJ” on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s disappearance can call Captain DJ Dickerson at 936-572-0255 or submit an anonymous tip on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website.