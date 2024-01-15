SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a 54-year-old Shelbyville woman died on Monday after crashing into trees on FM 2694.

DPS’s preliminary investigation showed that at around 8:10 a.m. a 2020 Jeep SUV was travelling west on FM 2694 at an “unsafe” speed when it slid across the eastbound side of the road and hit two trees.

Officials said that Barbra Jackson, 54 of Shelbyville, was removed from the vehicle by someone who saw the crash and then the Jeep caught fire and burned.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County Justice of the Peace Marla Denby. DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.