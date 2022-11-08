TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced.

Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new location in the area.

“We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years,” said Shell Shack in a Facebook post.

The business encouraged customers to visit the locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as the Houston area.