POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A shelter-in-place has been recommended for some Polk County residents and Diboll ISD is releasing students Wednesday morning as a plume from a chemical plant explosion heads toward East Texas.

According to Polk County Emergency Management, residents along US 59 from Goodrich to Leggett are recommended to shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses immediately as the plume moves toward Livingston.

“At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown,” officials said.

Polk County officials said the following schools are sheltering in place due to the explosion:

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Goodrich ISD

Livingston ISD

Leggett ISD

Onalaska ISD

The explosion happened in Shepherd on FM 1127, and Polk County officials reported on Tuesday that a chemical-type smell was reported in the county, and coming from a separate location.

Diboll ISD said around 11 a.m. they are releasing students immediately due to the possibility of schools having to shelter-in-place due to the explosion. The district said buses will run all normal routes, car pick up has begun immediately and day cares are being notified.

“If at any time during this process we are notified to shelter in place, we will cease pick ups and shelter in place,” the district said. “Due to high call volume our phone system is overloaded. We are answering the calls as they come through.”