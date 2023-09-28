TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The FDA first reported on Amoxicillin shortages in November of 2022 and there are still low supplies.

“Over the last year, we have been short on Amoxicillin, Thienamycin, Cephalexin and antibiotics,” said Sonny Krezdorn, Owner, of Rose City Pharmacy.

Amoxicillin is commonly used to treat strep throat, sinus and chest infections.

“We [can] use Amoxicillin to treat an ear infection, but we can [also] give Augmentin [which] would be an alternative,” said Dr. Jennie Zheng, a family medicine physician of UT Health East Texas.

According to the CDC, Amoxicillin is the most prescribed antibiotic in the U.S.

This need for medication comes at the worst time according to medical officials. “Respiratory season [is] usually fall and winter,” said Zheng.

This situation comes down to supply chain issues. “We are at the mercy of the wholesalers,” said Krezdorn.

For many patients, an antibiotic is not always the solution. “You could still feel really rotten, [or have a] sore throat, but if you don’t have a fever, it’s most likely allergies, and it is probably not an infection or virus,” said Krezdorn.

A good tip is to talk to your doctor and receive the best medication for your symptoms.

“There will be a point where the shelves will be empty,” said Krezdorn.

Until then, he reminds East Texans to practice sickness prevention. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” added Krezdorn.