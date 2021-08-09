Sheriff: 102 active COVID cases in Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press conference today that the county jail has 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Smith said that the jail was COVID-free for about four months, up until about two weeks ago.

“We went from just a few to 102 this morning in just about three weeks,” Smith said. “We can’t quarantine fast enough to get that slowed down like we need to.”

There are 14 outstanding COVID-19 tests, Smith said. He said there are 15 jail employees out with COVID and 12 in quarantine.

Smith said they offered the COVID-19 vaccine to all Smith County Jail inmates with the help of NET Health, and only about 200 took the vaccine. They plan to offer it again soon.

“I’m here as a man who loves his community, who loves his family. I’m not here as a politician,” Smith said.

Several East Texas jails have seen COVID-19 outbreaks since the rise of the Delta variant in the region. On July 19, Cherokee County reported a COVID outbreak, suspending in-person visitation for 30 days.

On July 30, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office suspended in-person visits because of the outbreak.