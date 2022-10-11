HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities.

On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong had outstanding warrants from Payne Springs.

Deputies looked inside the car and found possible drugs. The pair was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.