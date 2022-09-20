TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters.

According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

Karen Waters was last seen by family members on the morning of Sept. 15 and no contact has been made by or with either person as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s department.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Wallace is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.