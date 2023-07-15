TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 13300 block of Highway 64 West and found two people with gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. They started first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived.

While investigating, deputies reportedly talked with witnesses at the scene who said both of the gunshot victims were in an argument with each other.

“They were both armed with handguns and began firing at each other while outside of the residence near a white car,” according to officials.

They were taken to different Tyler-area hospitals. One is currently in surgery for life-threatening injuries and the other is in stable condition. The identity of both people is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene as of Saturday morning.