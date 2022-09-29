TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report to work for several days. During the search for Clayton it was found that a second person Karen Waters, 60, was also missing.

“The investigation and circumstances surrounding the disappearance has led us to believe their current absence and lack of communication was not voluntary,” Wallace said. “All methods of transportation known to either subject has been accounted for and no indications of travel have been uncovered.”

Wallace said he is asking for the public’s assistance and for anyone to come forward with any information that may lead to their whereabouts. He also said anyone who has had contact with either of them from Sept. 8 to current to contact the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff’s Office