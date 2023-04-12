SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 2-year-old’s death has been ruled accidental after the child was run over by a vehicle in Center, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a residence on Monday around 7:30 p.m. on CR 4297 in regards to an accident.

“Once on scene, it was determined that a two year-old child had been run over by a vehicle,” SCSO said in a Facebook statement. “No foul play is suspected in this case.”

The child’s death was ruled accidental, authorities said.

“Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and the staff at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office extend our condolences to the family and driver of the vehicle who suffered this great loss,” SCSO said. “Each of you are in our thoughts and prayers.”