Sheriff: 60-year-old woman arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop, ‘upset’ over loss of lottery ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning for possession of methamphetamines after committing traffic violations and erratic behavior.

60-year-old Lana McGee was stopped at the intersection of Chase Street and Murchison Street just before 2 a.m.

She committed several traffic violations, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and when she was questioned, she said she was very upset over a lost lottery ticket.

Sgt. Jonathan Daille noted that the ticket was in McGee’s hand.

A Eustace Police Department K-9 team was called to assist with the stop. Sgt. Daille was advised by Eustace Police Department K-9 Officer Hillary Bateman that her K-9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a pencil box that contained meth and glass pipes used to smoke the drugs under the passenger’s seat.

McGee was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

