CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County courthouse square had to be cleared by law enforcement Thursday during a capital murder trial after a person with a gun was reported near the premises.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of an individual on the northside of the courthouse carrying a handgun. Sheriff’s office personnel responded and cleared the courthouse square, officials said.

“While securing the area, an individual was arrested after he fled from law enforcement,” according to a release from Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The person has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

There is no threat to the area at this time, Dickson said.

A capital murder trial related to the disappearance of Jacksonville teen Tyress Gipson continued throughout the week at the Cherokee County Courthouse and ended Thursday with no convictions, officials said.